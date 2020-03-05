Voltas strengthens its cooling products portfolio

Voltas, the Tata Group’s cooling appliances brand, has launched its new Voltas Maha Adjustable Inverter AC, which comes with a ‘flexible air conditioning’ option that allows users to choose from multiple tonnage options, in a bid to strengthen its portfolio of cooling products.

“With our new range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter ACs, we are embodying the spirit of consumer centricity by giving them the option of multiple tonnages in one product. This range compliments the consumer’s need for comfort and energy savings,” said Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited.

Other launches

The company has also launched 30 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers with ‘smart humidity controller’ and ‘turbo air throw’, under various sub-categories such as personal, window, tower and desert air coolers. It also introduced 60 SKUs of commercial refrigeration products, including convertible freezer, freezer on wheels and curved glass freezer. It has also launched 17 SKUs of water dispensers and 30 SKUs of water coolers.

Through its new home appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company has launched a wide range of refrigerators, including the direct cool refrigerator series. The company claimed that the StoreFresh technology in the Voltas Beko refrigerators enables freshness of fruits and vegetables for 30 days. The company has also increased its portfolio of washing machines and dishwashers.