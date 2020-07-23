Voltas to introduce special offers for Onam in Kerala

Voltas Ltd has announced the introduction of Onam celebrations offer for customers in Kerala.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said that as a part of the festival offer, consumers will have the opportunity to get benefits of up to ₹20,000 on the purchase of Voltas and Voltas Beko products depending on various criteria.

“Voltas is offering a combination of cashback offers, five-year extended warranty, installation package and exchange offers, in order to make the buying process easier for the Onam customer,” it added. The offer commences on August 1 and is valid till September 15.

Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO, Voltas, said: “As the fastest growing market in the industry, Kerala has always been an important State for us at Voltas. We are constantly working towards strengthening our presence in this region. As a market leader, it is our endeavour to offer our consumers advanced and technologically superior products at an affordable price.”

“This Onam we are delighted to launch new models of refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers for our consumers in this market. Like every year, the auspicious festival of Onam is celebrated to bring in a new spirit of positive development in Kerala and this year we hope to witness the same across the country,” he added.

With an effort to increase access to Voltas and Voltas Beko products, the brand has also introduced multiple finance offers.

South India contributes 25 per cent towards the air conditioning and home appliances industry and Kerala is the fastest growing market for the industry, the statement added.