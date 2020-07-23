Voltas to introduce special offers for Onam in Kerala

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Voltas Ltd has announced the introduction of Onam celebrations offer for customers in Kerala.
In a statement on Thursday, the company said that as a part of the festival offer, consumers will have the opportunity to get benefits of up to ₹20,000 on the purchase of Voltas and Voltas Beko products depending on various criteria.
“Voltas is offering a combination of cashback offers, five-year extended warranty, installation package and exchange offers, in order to make the buying process easier for the Onam customer,” it added. The offer commences on August 1 and is valid till September 15.
Pradeep Bakshi, MD and CEO, Voltas, said: “As the fastest growing market in the industry, Kerala has always been an important State for us at Voltas. We are constantly working towards strengthening our presence in this region. As a market leader, it is our endeavour to offer our consumers advanced and technologically superior products at an affordable price.”
“This Onam we are delighted to launch new models of refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers for our consumers in this market. Like every year, the auspicious festival of Onam is celebrated to bring in a new spirit of positive development in Kerala and this year we hope to witness the same across the country,” he added.
With an effort to increase access to Voltas and Voltas Beko products, the brand has also introduced multiple finance offers.
South India contributes 25 per cent towards the air conditioning and home appliances industry and Kerala is the fastest growing market for the industry, the statement added.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...