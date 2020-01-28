Companies

Wabco India Oct-Dec profit drops 35% to ₹39 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 per cent slump in net profit at ₹38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted net profit (after tax) of ₹59.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company during October-December period dropped to ₹456.74 crore, over ₹709.62 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.

The shares of Wabco India were trading at Rs 6,699 apiece on BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

Published on January 28, 2020
Quarterly Results
WABCO India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Akshay Kumar, Ilena D’Cruz are new brand ambassadors of CavinKare’s Indica herbal colour products