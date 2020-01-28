Wabco India Oct-Dec profit drops 35% to ₹39 cr

Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 per cent slump in net profit at ₹38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted net profit (after tax) of ₹59.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company during October-December period dropped to ₹456.74 crore, over ₹709.62 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.

The shares of Wabco India were trading at Rs 6,699 apiece on BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.