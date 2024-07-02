B2B health tech platform Watch Your Health has raised a $5 million funding round led by Cornerstone Ventures from India and Conquest Global from Singapore.

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital raised to scale operations and expand the user base domestically and internationally by growing its sales teams while enabling new investments to enhance the company’s technological infrastructure and platform capabilities.

Founded in 2015, the Mumbai-based startup helps insurers, and pharmaceutical companies enhance the experience and improve the engagement with their customers.

Watch Your Health is a B2B platform that provides insights based on data from devices like fitness trackers and health records.

“This investment will enable us to enhance our technological infrastructure, expand our user base, and introduce innovative health management solutions. Our mission is to transform the way people manage their health by leveraging AI-driven insights and personalised care. We believe proactive health management is the key to a healthier future, and this funding brings us closer to achieving that goal,” said Ratheesh Nair, Co-founder at Watch Your Health.

The global digital health market will reach $509.2 billion by 2025. Watch Your Health plans to introduce electronic behaviour records, mental health support, advanced predictive analytics for disease prevention, chronic disease management, and post-hospitalisation care programs. The company said these features will offer a more comprehensive health management experience and meet users’ evolving healthcare needs.

“We believe Watch Your Health is targeting a globally relevant and complex need. It not only improves persistence with intelligent algorithms to enable underwritten premium discounts, but more importantly improves health and wellbeing with this continuous engagement leading to lower claims for insurance companies. Truly built from India for a Healthier India. What we like the best about the platform is the ease with which it is able to attribute the value it is creating for its clients and that impact is telling and consistent - leading to a value-share driven business model,” said Nanika Kakkar, Partner, Cornerstone Ventures.

The company has partnered with several leading healthcare providers, including Watania Takaful and Shalina Healthcare in the UAE, to integrate their services into the Watch Your Health platform.