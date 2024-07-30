Wedding services startup Meragi has raised $9.1 million in its Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), Venture Highway and Angel Investor Anupam Mittal.

According to the company, the capital infusion will enable it to expand into additional cities, launch partner venues and experience centres, and offer tech products to its customers. This follows the startup’s successful fundraising of $4.4 million in 2023.

Abhinav Chandran, Co-founder and CEO of Meragi said, “Having successfully delivered over 3,000 events in just two years—an unprecedented scale in this industry—we are eager to grow Meragi into a household name. Alongside our previous investors, we are thrilled to welcome Accel to our journey. With their expertise and support, we are confident in bringing the Meragi experience to thousands more couples and families in India.”

Meragi operates in markets like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and NCR, and offers destination weddings in Goa and Jaipur. In the last financial year, the company generated ₹48 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) and aims to double this in the current financial year, targeting ₹100 crore.

Pratik Agarwal, Principal at Accel, said, “We are excited to support Meragi’s in their mission to make dream weddings accessible to all Indian couples. Its innovative, full-stack, all-in-one customer experience is transforming the wedding industry, and we are confident their vision will resonate nationwide, creating lasting memories for families.”