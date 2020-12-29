Welcomhotel launched in Shimla

ITC Hotel's ‘Welcomhotel’ has launched its first property in Himachal Pradesh, Welcomhotel Shimla. The brand will soon be touching 26 hotels. ITC plans to add nine new Welcomhotel properties in the next 12 months; almost one new hotel every month makes this brand one of the fastest-growing brands in the country with an extensive location spread in every region in India.

Welcomhotel Shimla offers all 47 rooms and suites overlooking the picturesque Mashobra valley. The views are panoramic and unparalleled. The building is laid out to receive maximum natural light, and all guest room windows are designed at precise angles to receive incessant sunlight from dusk to dawn.

Speaking on the launch, Nakul Anand, Executive Director – ITC Ltd. said, “With domestic travel and wellness experiences regaining popularity, we believe it is the perfect time to launch our latest Welcomhotel outpost in “Devbhoomi” Himachal Pradesh. With stunning 360 ° mountain views and striking architectural and interior design, we aim to attract discerning leisure and business travellers with our heightened safety measures in place and the quintessential Welcomhotel hospitality at the forefront.”

Both ITC Hotels and Brand Welcomhotelis are synonymous with a robust culinary philosophy, legendary Master Chefs, palate pleasing food and exotic beverages. Welcomhotel Shimla offers two superlative food and beverage outlets.

WelcomCafe Cedar, the all-day dining restaurant offers fresh seasonal specialties from the region along with a holistic menu with signature Indian and international dishes. Guests will be in for a culinary treat with WelcomSthalika, an assortment of popular regional dishes that come laid out on a single platter hence strengthening Vocal for Local’s virtue that the brand truly believes in. The ingredients are seasonal and locally sourced, supporting the farming community of the neighbourhood. The Swizzle bar overlooking the coniferous flora serves signature cocktails and has the most premium wine lists on offer.

With 3186 sq.ft spacious, seamless, indoor banquet spaces and a huge 3477 sq.ft outdoor venue called the “Sunset Garden”, surrounded by the majestic Himalayan range, the hotel can host both social and corporate events with élan. The in-house event managers will ensure that all events are personalized, customized and follow the current safety and hygiene protocols. With wellness being an intricate part of the brand’s ethos, the soon to open ‘K by Kaya Kalp’ the spa will offer signature therapies, holistic rituals and personalized wellness experiences like Yoga and Zumba.

With domestic travel enjoying steady growth and rediscovered love for local attractions, guests will get to experience the rural charms of a Himachali village surrounded by thick canopies of fragrant Cedar trees. It’s the perfect break from the mundane city.