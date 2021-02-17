Wellness company Vedix forays into skin care line

Beauty and wellness company Vedix, has now ventured into skin care after haircare products. The company has launched a skincare regimen formulated by doctors with time-tested natural ingredients.

With this launch, the company aims to provide customised ayurvedic skincare experience with the amalgamation of technology and deep-rooted benefits of ancient Ayurveda.

For the past few years, Vedix has been exploring the potential of Ayurveda and has introduced a range of hyper-personal hair and skin offerings.

It offers custom-designed skincare solutions according to individual needs with the amalgamation of AI and deep-rooted benefits of ancient Ayurveda-approved potent natural ingredients

The process of customisation is preceeded by a dosha assessment questionnaire, an in depth and data driven analysis which is based on the inputs given by the user. This helps understands the state of elevated doshas in one’s body and determine whether an individual is suffering from oily, dry or a combination skin.

Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix, said: “We launched our hair care regime 2 years back and have seen that the demand for customised beauty solutions is gaining acceptance from consumers. Since its launch, Vedix has grown significantly and is a testimony that customers don’t want to use generic products anymore.”

According to a June report by Euromonitor International, the Indian skincare and haircare industry is expected to grow to ₹47,000 crore by 2024. A large part of this growth will be simulated by Ayurvedic products with an emphasis on products that embody sustainable living.

Covid-19 has hastened the adoption of e-commerce and a large part of this growth will come from consumption on online platforms. As a digital-only brand that aims to drive the adoption of modern Ayurveda, Vedix is placed at the confluence of these trends. We aim to capture at least 1-2% of this market and grow to become a ₹500 crore brand by 2024.