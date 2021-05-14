Wipro appoints Tulsi Naidu to its Board of Directors

Wipro Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Tulsi Naidu, CEO Asia Pacific of Zurich Insurance Group to its Board of Directors for five years effective July 1, subject to the approval of shareholders.

A press statement from Wipro said Naidu is CEO Asia Pacific of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) and a member of Zurich’s Executive Committee. She joined Zurich in September 2016 and was named the CEO of the UK business in November 2016 where she implemented an extensive transformation program – reshaping the business, simplifying the structure, improving technical and digital capabilities, and positioning it for growth in its core markets.

Before joining Zurich, Naidu spent 14 years at Prudential in various executive positions across their UK and European business. Her last position with Prudential was Executive Director, UK & Offshore. She was previously Chief Operating Officer for Prudential UK & Europe, and prior to that held several general management roles in the company focused on driving strategic transformational change.

Naidu holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics from Nizam College, Hyderabad.