Wipro Lighting launched its flameproof lighting line ‘Blazelin’.

The new range is solution-oriented and aims to provide robust and reliable flameproof lighting products designed to withstand hazardous zones and environments.

The company said that it guarantees superior in-house design, technical support, and regular upgrades.

“Workplace accidents and factory fires are a constant fear and worry for the manufacturing industry, especially for companies dealing with flammable materials. The thermal dissipation from standard lighting fixtures can violently react with flammable materials, leading to a loss of lives and business,” according to the company.

“Wipro had identified a gap in the flameproof lighting segment in terms of efficient output and innovative designs. We ventured into this segment to fulfil our consumers’ needs for flame-safe lighting in all kinds of industrial spaces. As experts in LED lighting, we have witnessed a dire need and demand for a product like Blazeline,” said Anuj Dhir, Vice President and Business Head for Commercial and Institutional Business.

All products under the new range are CMFR, BIS, and PESO certified, said the company.

Blazelin focuses on energy efficiency, superior quality, innovative designs, and optimal optics.

The products are suitable for Ex-d Gas Group IIB, IIC, Temperature Class T5, T6, Zones 1 and 2, 21 and 22, EPL Gb and Db, said the company.