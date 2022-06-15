Wipro merges Commercial Lighting and Seating Solutions to create new business unit

Wipro Lighting, provider of lighting and Internet of Lighting (IOL) solutions in India, announced the creation of a new business unit combining Commercial Lighting and Seating solutions. The core focus of the business will be commercial lighting and seating solutions.

The new unit will be led by Mr Anuj Dhir - Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial & Institutional Business, with the core focus being Lighting, Smart & Connected, and Seating Solutions.

Commenting on the new business entity, Anuj Dhir, Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial & Institutional Business said, “By combining Commercial Lighting and Seating Solution businesses, we aim to offer wider solutions to our customers in B2B space and deliver more value. We will make more investments in the existing markets, while opening up newer segments and markets. We will also look at adding more products and solutions for our customers.”

To leverage dealership network

The new organisation has been created to accelerate growth by leveraging Wipro’s common dealership network, as well as servicing customers,the release said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, is among the fastest-growing FMCG businesses in India.

Wipro Consumer Care’s business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, Domestic Lighting and Commercial & Institutional Business.