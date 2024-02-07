Bengaluru Wishlink, a creator-focused commerce startup, has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by Fundamentum Partnership. Trifecta Capital and existing investor Elevation Capital also participated in the round. In October 2022, Wishlink also raised a debt round from Trifecta Capital.

The company plans to deploy the funds to scale and aims to on-board more than 15,000 content creators and 1,000 partner brands by the end of this year, as per release.

Wishlink has a network of over 2,000 content creators and 250+ partner brands and e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Meesho, H&M, Jack & Jones, Westside, Vero Moda, Urbanic, Libas, etc.

Speaking on the investment, Ashish Kumar, Co-founder and General Partner of Fundamentum Partnership, said, “As Wishlink’s progress demonstrates, there is a huge opportunity in content-creator-led commerce where creators’ conviction for brands is intrinsic to overall brand story and growth. I believe Wishlink’s early-mover advantage in the space will continue to propel its growth journey.”

Shaurya Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Wishlink, said, “Creators add value by curating the most relevant products from millions of products listed online, giving authentic reviews, and providing inspiration on how to use or style the product. Empowering creators leveraging tech helps us in unlocking value across stakeholders and build the discovery led commerce playbook that has been gaining traction globally.”

The startup had last raised $3 million in a seed funding round in October 2022, which was led by Elevation Capital, with participation from distinguished angels, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Rahul Chaudhary, Ankush Sachdeva, and Ghazal Alagh.