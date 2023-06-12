Owing to new launches and rapid adoption Mahindra & Mahindra’s Last Mile Mobility (LMM) has sold 36,816 electric three-wheelers in FY23. The company presently has a market share of 14.6 per cent.

The company has sold 1,00,000 electric three-wheelers across the country till now.

In FY22, the company sold 17,522 electric three-wheelers and had a 7.6 per cent market share. The company added Zor Grand electric three-wheeler with an order book of more than 23,000 within a year.

“In FY23, we continued our market leadership in electric 3-wheelers with the highest market share. In June, we also reached the milestone of one lakh EV sales reflecting our deep experience and leadership in this space. We continue to work to provide innovative, sustainable, and affordable last-mile mobility solutions, helping enhance the lives of customers while contributing to the country’s carbon emission goals.” said Suman Mishra, CEO of LMM.

Across the country, the company has over 1,000 charging stations with 1,150 touchpoints.

businessline had earlier reported Mahindra & Mahindra as the market leader in the highly fragmented electric three-wheeler market that grew 115 per cent in volume year-on-year.