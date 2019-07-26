With re-launch of Vanish, Reckitt Benckiser hopes to grow presence in laundry segment

UK-based FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser is strengthening its portfolio in India with the re-launch of its stain-removal laundry product Vanish, in line with its strategy to offer premium products to tap into emerging segments.

The company, known for its brands like Harpic and Lizol household disinfectant, has been aggressive with its portfolio expansion strategy this year. Earlier this year, for instance, it introduced its global liquid laundry brand Woolite in India besides launching a chemical-free range of soaps and hand washes, under brand Dettol.

Advanced formulation

It is now re-positioning brand Vanish by bringing an advanced formulation that aims to meet a wider spectrum of consumer needs offering benefits of brightening and whitening of clothes and colour safety besides stain removal.

Abhishek Chuckarbutty, Global Category Director, RB Hygiene Home, said, “India is the first market where we are re-positioning Vanish, which clearly indicates that it is a strategic market for us, as we decided to transform and re-launch the product to cater to the evolving Indian consumer needs.”

Vanish, which is sold in 70 countries globally, is an additive product used along with detergents. The company said that India is one of the fastest growing markets for the brand globally.

"In the last couple of years, the garment and fashion evolution in India has been rapid. With consumers increasingly wearing synthetic and blended garments, which are fragile in nature, they want products that can deliver on benefits such as colour safety and brightening and whitening of garments. This product has been tailor-made for the Indian market,” he said.

The new Vanish Oxy-Action is available in both powder and liquid format in sizes ranging from 100 g to 800 ml and the price range starts from ₹59. The company has roped in film actors Aparshakti Khurana and Shine Shetty as brand ambassadors.

New formats

Sukhleen Aneja, Marketing Director, South Asia, RB Hygiene Home, said, “Consumers are much more willing and open to try new formats. We believe the new product will help expand the relevance of the additives category.”

Talking about the laundry market in India, she said, “The laundry segment has potential for growth. Liquid detergent format is growing at a faster rate than powder format. Our two big bets on the laundry segment are Vanish and Woolite in India.”