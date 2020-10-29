Wonderla to open its Bengaluru theme park from November 13

An amusement theme park and resort company, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, is to reopen its Bengaluru operations from November 9.

The company is opening its theme park and resort only in Bengaluru. Kochi and Hyderabad parks remain closed, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Over 12,000 frontline Covid-19 warriors will be invited to Wonderla in the opening week with their families to honour their efforts and commitment in the fight against the pandemic. The park will exclusively be open only for them starting November 9 until November 12, 2020.

The frontline warriors, along with their families, will be able to access all the rides and enjoy the food and beverage at the park. The invitees will include frontline warriors from across various industries such as doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, policemen, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, BBMP and BMTC officials.

Speaking on the initiative, Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “The lockdown had severely impacted business, but due to the tireless efforts of these frontline warriors we are able to bring fun and adventure back to the people, of course, with all necessary precautions and social distancing and crowd control measures taken. Therefore, we saw no better way to kick start the business than by thanking our heroes for their service during such trying times that we could now be set reopen and be a safe destination for fun and adventure.”

The park will be open to the common public starting from November 13, 2020 only on Fridays to Sundays at a reopening price of Rs 699 inclusive of GST till the end of the month. In order to follow social distancing protocols and to maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will only be permitted through online booking. As a crowd control measure, the theme park’s capacity will be restricted to three thousand per day. The water park is to remain closed initially as per government guidelines.