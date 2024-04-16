Wyndham Hotels will enter India’s branded residences market, starting with at least five projects in major cities by 2025, according to Dimitris Manikis, President of Wyndham for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“We’ve introduced branded residences in three AMEA - Asia, Middle East and Africa - markets, witnessing remarkable growth in this segment,” Manikis explained, emphasising the company’s belief in the potential of branded residences in India. He further elaborated on the key drivers for this market segment stating, “Security and safety are paramount concerns for people today. Amidst the trend of seeking unique experiences, health and safety take precedence. Brands offer this assurance, making branded residences an attractive choice. By incorporating the brand’s specifications and safety measures, we provide consumers with a trusted and comfortable environment to invest their money in.”

Following successful launches in Central Europe, Wyndham views India as their next promising market for branded residences. “Our next target within the next 12 months is India,” Manikis declared. “Just take a look around Bengaluru – the abundance of new buildings and residents. It’s evident that there’s a growing demand for branded residences.” With this in mind, they have set an ambitious goal of having at least five branded residences operational by the end of 2025.

Initial phase

In the initial phase, their focus will be on densely-populated metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. However, they are not limiting themselves to major cities and are actively exploring opportunities in tier-2 cities as well. Locations like Chennai hold particular interest for them, and they are intrigued by the possibilities of introducing branded residences and holiday homes in Goa. While these are their initial targets, they intend to start with the more established areas before potentially expanding further.

Wyndham’s optimism extends beyond branded residences. They consider India a top market for hotel development in general, highlighting the vast potential for both outbound and inbound tourism. With a strong pipeline of projects in place, Wyndham is confident about India’s prospects and poised to capitalise on the growing demand for branded residences and hospitality services in the country.