Bengaluru-based specialist staffing firm Xpheno officially launched its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Udupi on Tuesday.

Airody Kamal Karanth, Co-Founder of Xpheno, said global brands and multinational corporations often look to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune when setting up their presence in India. “We believe it’s time to turn the spotlight on the high potential Udupi-Mangaluru region,” he said.

The Udupi-Mangaluru belt is known for its burgeoning IT talent and rapidly growing infrastructure, making it an ideal location for such an expansion. Xpheno is already in conversations with enterprises, exploring the possibility of Udupi-Mangaluru as a viable destination for future operations, he said.

The Udupi-Mangalore region produces more than 10,000 engineers every year. However, most of this talent migrates to other cities in search of job opportunities.

“Our CoE in Udupi will help us better serve our global clientele while simultaneously tapping into the diverse talent pool available in this region,” Karanth said.

Talent access

Ethanur Anil, Co-Founder of Xpheno, said while many graduates leave for jobs in other metros, retaining and employing them in Udupi-Mangaluru is far more optimal, both in terms of talent access and productivity. “Our goal is to help reduce the talent migration trend by creating compelling opportunities within the region,” he said.

Guruprasad M Thanthri, Head of Xpheno’s CoE in Udupi, said with over 1 crore graduates entering the workforce every year, and a white-collar job creation of just around 10 lakhs, employability remains a key concern for corporations.

“We are looking to help talent in Udupi build the skills required to become industry-ready, productive professionals. Our vision is to leverage our expertise to support academic institutions in guiding students on the necessary skills, opportunities and career development strategies. We believe this will help them thrive in today’s competitive job market,” Thanthri said.

As part of this launch, Xpheno is set to build a team of 250 specialist recruiters in Udupi, with the broader goal of connecting local talent to multinational corporations, global brands and high-growth start-ups.

Xpheno’s expansion in Udupi is being rolled out in two phases. The first phase focuses on recruiting 120 professionals and training them to become specialist recruiters. The second phase will further increase the team to 250 members over the coming months.

