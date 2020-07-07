Companies

Yamaha Motor India announces special finance scheme for frontline Covid-19 warriors

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 07, 2020 Published on July 07, 2020

File picture of a Yamaha manufacturing plant in India.

Yamaha Motor India (YMI) group of companies on Tuesday announced a special finance scheme for frontline warriors of Covid-19 under which EMIs for the first three months are reduced by 50 per cent.

The initiative is targeted towards providing exclusive and attractive finance schemes to help raise purchasing conveniences for the frontline warriors, YMI said in a statement.

The scheme can be availed of on new Yamaha two-wheeler purchase at all authorised dealerships of the company in India, it added.

The company said its special finance scheme is announced in the context of its continuous efforts to support the frontline warriors of the pandemic in India.

In May, the company’s permanent employees as well as some trainees based out of three plants -- Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana), and employees at other offices donated a total of ₹61.5 lakh from their pay for April to support the government’s fight against the pandemic.

Published on July 07, 2020
Covid-19
Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ALTBalaji, PayPoint join hands for expansion in rural- and semi-rural areas