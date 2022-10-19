Yapan Bio has expanded its capabilities with a new process development facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad. With this expansion, Yapan has enhanced its ability to support end-to-end development and manufacturing of RNA, DNA and gene therapy products starting from plasmids.

The new facility has three upstream suites, including Bio-Safety Level-2 containment, a downstream process development lab, an analytical development lab, and supporting infrastructure.

The new labs will allow Yapan to optimise the utilisation of the GMP facility to support manufacturing of clinical trial material for the clients.

“This new facility, which is part of our $8 million expansion plan, represents the first major step in the Piramal/Yapan partnership since our initial investment back in December 2021,” Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma said in a release.

“With this investment, the Yapan team can conduct a larger number of projects than before, resulting in the development and delivery of more novel products for clinical evaluation and ultimately, better, and faster treatments for patients,’‘ she added.

Piramal Pharma holds a strategic minority stake in Yapan and markets its services through Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an industry-leading, patient-centric Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving the global pharmaceutical and biotech market.

The new facility was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & IT, Telangana on Tuesday.

“It is heartening to see that Yapan Bio and Piramal Pharma have been continuously expanding from Genome Valley. This is testament to the strength of the biotechnology industry of Telangana,’‘ he said on the occasion.

