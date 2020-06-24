Yaris now listed on GeM portal: Toyota Kirloskar

Toyota said it hopes this will increase interest from various government departments and PSUs, adding that it aims to cater to the demand on the government side.

“The listing of Yaris on the GeM will now ensure that car buyers from Central and State governments will have a wider choice in the sedan category. We are cognizant that several government undertakings are moving towards procurement from the GeM in the post-Covid world and we want to ease their buying experience,” said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Services, TKM.

Since its India launch in 2018, the locally manufactured Yaris has been well received, registering a growth of 64 per cent for the period of January to March 2020 when compared to the same period last year, said a company release.

The GeM, launched in 2016, is a dedicated e-market for online procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments and public sector units (PSUs). The Yaris, J Grade, Gasoline, 7 Airbag – Manual Transmission, is available on the GeM portal starting June 2020.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the availability of its sedan Yaris on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The Yaris J Grade MT is listed on the GeM portal at a price of ₹9,12,382, with freight charges and taxes extra basis location.

