Yotta Infrastructure, Pi sign strategic partnership deal

Yotta Infrastructure and Pi have entered into a strategic partnership to offer data center and cloud services to their customers. With this partnership, the enterprise customers of both organisations will get access to the state-of-the-art facilities located in the Western and Southern regions of the country. The customers of Pi can utilise Yotta’s NM1 hyperscale data center facilities located at Panvel, Navi Mumbai. Similarly, the customers of Yotta can leverage Pi’s data center facilities located at Amravati, Andhra Pradesh and Kochi in Kerala.

Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure, said, “The Government of India’s vision is to make India a data refinery hub, which means data centers will play a crucial role. With enterprises and government emphasising on data localisation, we will witness a spurt in the demand of data centers and cloud facilities in the country. The partnership between Yotta and Pi will expand access to quality data centers for our customers.

Yotta NM1 offers 8.2 lakh sq. ft, 7,200 racks, 50 MW of power and four redundant self-owned fiber paths and a scalable data centur infrastructure, capable of hosting global cloud, content and OTT operators besides the mission-critical applications of enterprises and governments. Along with colocation, Yotta also offers Yotta Cloud, and managed services, amongst others.

Pi has 5 lakh square foot facility with a capacity of up to 5000 racks and has a dedicated on-site substation, with two separate power sources of 60 MW each. Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder & CEO, Pi, said, “As India is on the verge of becoming the largest data economies in the world, there is a critical need for the homegrown datacenter companies to collaborate in making India the globally preferred destination for hosting data.