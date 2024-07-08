Yuma Energy, battery-swapping company, is expanding its footprint to over 300 stations by the end of the year, which will take its capacity to over 100,000 swaps per day, Muthu Subramanian, MD and General Manager told businessline.

“Yuma has 150+ battery swapping stations across the country and a capacity of conducting 50,000 swaps per day. We will expand our footprint to 300+ stations by the end of the year,” said Subramanian.

Yuma Energy, jointy venture between Magna and Yulu Bikes, currently offer battery swapping services across eight Indian cities.

“Swapping is a much more affordable, practical and quicker option to get energy than charging. Every month, over 100,000 users get their vehicle batteries swapped at our stations,” he added.

Yuma stations are densely located in high-demand areas and are equipped with integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered charging units. The battery-as-a-service business is open to other EV players as well.

Yuma has a phased expansion roadmap. In phase one, the company is focussed on tier-1 and tier-2 cities where there is high demand for its services.

“The second phase will see Yuma expanding into other cities and towns as well. As we expand to new cities, we will keep adding more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet customers to our network,” Subramanian noted.

IOT charging units

The company owns and maintains the EV batteries and offers them to users either at a one-time swap cost or on a monthly subscription basis.

The JV is a combination of hardware, software, and operational excellence, which includes its IoT-enabled charging units and smart batteries; its Artificial Intelligence-enabled technology stack; and a best-in-industry 99 per cent battery availability rate at its swapping stations.

These unique features, coupled with Yuma’s intelligent network of customer touchpoints, converge to ensure one-minute service time, as well as high uptime and reliability for Yuma’s users.

Yuma uses travel heat maps, retailer locations and ride patterns to understand the demand hubs, and then proceed to create our swapping stations at such locations.

“This allows us to really optimise our operations while delivering a very accessible network for our users – thus, allowing us to do more with less,” he added.

