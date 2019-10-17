Zee Entertainment profit up 6.9%

Zee Entertainment second quarter net profits were up 6.9 per cent at ₹413.20 crore, as the broadcaster moved to a new corporate tax structure. Revenue rose 7.4 per cent over last year to ₹2,122 crore in the three months through September. While advertising revenue rose 1.2 per cent to ₹1,224.70 crore, subscription revenue increased by 19 per cent to ₹723.50 crore. Our Bureau