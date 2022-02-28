Zen Tech gets export order worth ₹13.50 crore

Zen Technologies Limited has been awarded an export contract for the supply of training equipment worth ₹13.50 crore. The company has not disclosed from whom they got the contract.

As of date, the company’s total order book stands at ₹428.56 crore. The company said it had an order book of ₹256 crore from various domestic players for its training equipment and services. “We have orders worth ₹172 crore from our international clients,” the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

The company offers defence training solutions, drones and anti-drone solutions. Besides imparting defence training, the company measures combat readiness of security forces.

It designs, develops and manufactures sensors and simulators for training. It has shipped over 1,000 training systems so far.