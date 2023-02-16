Food delivery major Zomato has launched The Shelter Project, under which the company has started building public infrastructure (called Rest Points) to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.

“We recognise that delivery partners face multiple challenges while on the job, from navigating through traffic to delivering orders in inclement weather conditions. Zomato was started to serve the society, and in the spirit of service, we also continuously aim to serve our delivery partners. Our delivery partners have a tough job, and we do not yet have the public infrastructure to help them do their jobs better,” CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote in a company blog.

Facilities

These rest points will offer delivery partners clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24×7 helpdesk and first-aid support. “We believe that by providing a space for all delivery partners to rest, recharge and take a moment for themselves, we can create a better environment that promotes their physical and mental health,” Goyal added.

He also noted that these rest points have been welcomed by not just Zomato delivery partners but delivery partners of multiple last-mile delivery players. Currently, there are two Rest Points operational in Gurgaon and Zomato has plans to create more rest points in the densest clusters of its food delivery business.

“We recognise that this initiative is just one step in the company’s ongoing effort to support delivery partners, and we remain committed to exploring innovative ways to create a safer and more supportive gig environment for them,” the blog added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit