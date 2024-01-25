Food delivery major Zomato on Thursday said its subsidiary has received certificate of authorisation from RBI to operate as a payment aggregator.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zomato Payments Pvt Ltd (ZPPL) has been incorporated to carry out the business as payment aggregator and issuer of pre-paid payment instruments.

In a BSE filing, Zomato said, “ZPPL has been granted certificate of authorization dated January 24, 2024, from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an ‘Online Payment Aggregator’ in India with effect from January 24, 2024, as per the guidelines issued by the RBI.”

Earlier, players such as Razorpay, Tata Pay and Cashfree bagged similar payment aggregators licenses. The Gurugram-based food delivery major had, last year, announced a partnership with ICICI Bank to launch its own payments business, Zomato Pay.