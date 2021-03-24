Zydus Cadila cuts Remdesivir price to ₹899

Drug major Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila) has revised the price for Remdesivir — branded as Remdac — at ₹899 for 100mg lyophilized injection.

RemdacTM was launched in August 2020 at ₹2,800 by Zydus Cadila for Covid-19 patients in India. The prices have been reduced subsequently over the months, and the latest downward revision is further seen benefiting patients in this critical time.

The drug today continues to be India’s most economical brand of Remdesivir and a critical drug in the treatment of Covid-19, Zydus said in a statement.

Critical drug

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited, said, “Through the course of this pandemic, our efforts have been focused on making therapies accessible and affordable to people. Remdac has been one of the critical drugs in the disease management on Covid and we hope that this price cut will enable people from every strata of society to access this critical drug.”

In June 2020, Zydus Cadila had inked a non-exclusive agreement with global healthcare major Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, the investigational drug for Covid-19.

The drug has been issued an Emergency Use Authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of Covid-19.

The API for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group’s API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

As per the agreement between Zydus and Gilead, the licence is royalty-free until another pharmaceutical product or vaccine is approved for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19 by the USFDA or EMA or the WHO announcing the end of the public health emergency.