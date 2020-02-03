Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for diabetes treatment drug

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said that it has received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for Saroglitazar Magnesium used in treatment of diabetes.
“Zydus Cadila has received the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for use of Saroglitazar Mg in the treatment of type II diabetes mellitus as an add-on therapy with Metformin,” the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.
Type II diabetes is a condition in which cells cannot use blood sugar (glucose) efficiently for energy.
In India, the drug was previously approved in 2013 for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and diabetic dyslipidemia .
More than one million patients are being treated with Saroglitazar (Lipaglyn).
“Insulin resistance is one of the primary causes of diabetes and there is a huge unmet medical need for a safe and effective insulin sensitizer. Saroglitazar is an important scientific and medical breakthrough in our effort to develop medicines for patients suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus,” Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj Patel said.
With increasing cases of diabetes in India, the need to strengthen diabetes management and help patients control their blood sugar levels is of critical importance, he said.
