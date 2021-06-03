Companies

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market lung cancer drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 03, 2021

The drug to be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Osimertinib tablets, used to treat lung cancer.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Osimertinib tablets in the strengths of 40 mg and 80 mg, Zydus Cadila, part of the Cadila Healthcare group, said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Cadila to produce up to 30 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses a month

Osimertinib is used to treat lung cancer. Osimertinib works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

The company said the newly-approved medication will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 318 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in financial year 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.16 per cent higher at ₹635 apiece on the BSE.

Published on June 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd
Zydus Cadila
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.