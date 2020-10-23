Companies

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic drug

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Albuterol tablets are used to treat breathing problems

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Albuterol tablets, used to treat shortness of breath caused by breathing problems such as asthma.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product, which is a generic version of Proventil tablets, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Albuterol is a bronchodilator which helps open up the airways in the lungs to make it easier to breathe. The medicine is used to treat and to prevent bronchospasm.

Also read: Zydus launches pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler for COPD patients

The drug firm said the product would be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Zydus Cadila now has 310 approvals and so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
Zydus Cadila
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.