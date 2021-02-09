Zydus Cadila has more orders for Covid-19 vaccine than it can make: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila), the company that is currently developing its coronavirus vaccine called ZyCoV-D, claimed that it has received an overwhelming number of orders that are beyond its capacity, Moneycontrol reported.
Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare, told analysts: “We have always believed that this (DNA) platform offers the safest and efficacious way of handling such a large pandemic and we are very happy to see the strong response we are getting from different countries.”
Will thoroughly test vaccine, no need for indemnity, says Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj Patel
He added: “In terms of our opportunity size, we have orders far more than what we can make ... I have to work on prioritisation of supplies and manufacturing.”
Zydus Cadila is going to establish a manufacturing plant to produce 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D vaccine.
Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod to initiate Phase-3 clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine
The managing director revealed that the plant will start producing the vaccine commercially by the first quarter of FY22. Additionally, Zydus Cadila is seeking collaboration with partners who can ramp up to 60-70 million doses, with a target production capacity of 200 million doses.
The company stated that it has successfully finished the Phase–1 and 2 trials. Last month, it initiated the Phase-3 trial, for which it intends to involve around 30,000 volunteers across 60 clinical trial sites.
For vaccine development, Zydus Cadila has come up with a new approach to produce the vaccine. Their vaccine consists of the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 that directs the host’s body to generate an immune response against the virus. The vaccine has to be administered in three doses.
The company believes that the novel approach can be easily replicable and scalable, requiring just Biosafety Level (BSL)-1.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...