Zydus completes ‘pragmatic trials’ for second vax

Even as Zydus Cadila awaits regulatory nod for ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine against Covid , the company has been making further progress on the second vaccine candidate, which is set to provide lasting immunity against the virus. The company has successfully developed a measles virus containing Covid vector.

Zydus has developed a live, attenuated recombinant measles virus-vectored vaccine, ZyCoV-MV, which is believed to provide long-term immunity from the infection. The development is seen as significant in the backdrop of the limited-period immunity provided by most vaccines that are currently available.

Giving an update on the second vaccine candidate, the company informed that it has “completed Pragmatic Clinical Trials (PCT) and that non-human primate immunogenicity study is going on at present”.

Continuous immunity

The recombinant measles virus (rMV), produced by reverse genetics, will express codon-optimised proteins of the novel Coronavirus and induce long-term specific neutralising antibodies. This is believed to create an engine in the body to provide continuous immunity against Covid-19.

This is different from the company’s DNA vaccine, in which the plasmid DNA is introduced into the host cells. It is then translated into the viral protein, providing strong immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system. This plays a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.

Awaits EUA nod

The update on the company’s second vaccine candidate comes at a time when Zydus is awaiting a nod for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its plasmid DNA vaccine.

Sources informed that the announcement for grant of EUA is likely to happen anytime this month.

“The Phase-III clinical trials data for 2 mg dose study of ZyCov-D vaccine has also confirmed the safety for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years,” the company informed in a presentation to the investors.