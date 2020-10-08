Zydus launches pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler for COPD patients

Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila) on Thursday informed that the company has launched a pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) — Forglyn pMDI for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients in India.

The company informed that its Forglyn pMDI is India’s first pMDI with a combination of Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA) and Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA) for the COPD patients.

Priced at ₹495 per pack, Forglyn pMDI has been developed in-house using Zydus’ innovations in formulation technology.

The administration of the two drugs Formoterol fumarate (LABA) + Glycopyrrolate (LAMA) in a single inhalation will improve outcomes due to the desired synergistic effect of the two drugs and a better adherence to the treatment, the company informed in a statement issued on Thursday.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, said, “With this new technology, we hope to bring much relief to patients suffering from COPD and help them improve their health and quality of life.”

The novel process for Forglyn pMDI developed Zydus’ Pharmaceutical Technology Centre, ensures that delivery of the two drugs administered simultaneously through the inhaler are consistent and uniform which is critical for inhalation products.

The process technology employed for the manufacturing of this product is simple, affordable and scalable. The company has also filed a patent application for the novel process of this product.

What is COPD?

COPD is a common respiratory disorder characterised by progressive airflow obstruction due to alveolar and bronchial abnormalities and inflammation caused by exposure to noxious substances.

A highly debilitating disease, COPD impacts the normal daily activities and limits the quality of life.

The disease is progressive in nature and can sometimes worsen due to sudden exacerbations, leading to significant disability and death. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide and in India an estimated 55.3 million patients suffer from COPD as reported by The Lancet.

Zydus has more than 100 brands/SKUs in the therapeutic area of Asthma, COPD, Allergic Rhinitis, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) & Cough and cold.