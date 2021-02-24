Zydus' US arm Sentynl buys Copper Histidinate product candidate from Cyprium

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Zydus Cadila-owned US-based specialty pharmaceutical company Sentynl Therapeutics Inc and Cyprium Therapeutics Inc have inked a development and asset purchase agreement for latter's Copper Histidinate product candidate that is used for treatment of Menkes disease. Cyprium Therapeutics Inc is a partner company of Nasdaq-listed Fortress Biotech Inc.
As per the official statement, Sentynl has acquired CUTX-101 - Copper Histidinate - for $20 million in upfront and regulatory milestone payments through approval of the New Drug Application (NDA), as well as potential sales milestones plus royalties. The royalties on CUTX-101 net sales ranging from the mid-single digits up to the mid-twenties are also payable.
Cyprium will retain 100% ownership over any FDA priority review voucher that may be issued at NDA approval for CUTX-101.
Under the terms of agreement, Sentynl will make an upfront cash payment to Cyprium, provide additional cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones, and pay royalties and commercial milestone payments based on the net sales of CUTX-101.
Cyprium will retain development responsibility of CUTX-101 through approval of the New Drug Application (NDA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Sentynl will be responsible for commercialization of CUTX-101 as well as progressing newborn screening activities.
Continued development of CUTX-101 will be overseen by a Joint Steering Committee consisting of representatives from Cyprium and Sentynl.
The rolling submission of NDA to the USFDA for CUTX-101 is on track and is slated to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021, the statement said adding that Torreya Partners advised Cyprium on this transaction.
"The drug has demonstrated a compelling safety and efficacy profile in topline analysis for the treatment of Menkes disease. We look forward to working with Sentynl to begin the rolling submission of the NDA to the FDA this year. If approved, CUTX-101 will provide a major breakthrough and fill a significant unmet need for children suffering from this rare, fatal pediatric disease,” said Lung S. Yam, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyprium.
Matt Heck, Co-founder, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sentynl, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Cyprium in order to broaden our pediatric rare disease portfolio and commercialize CUTX-101, a potentially transformative product, for children with Menkes disease, an unmet healthcare need."
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...