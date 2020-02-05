Companies

Zydus Wellness Q3 net profit at ₹4 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

Consumer healthcare firm Zydus Wellness on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of ₹39.69 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 include operations of Heinz India Pvt Ltd which was merged into Zydus Wellness Products Ltd, hence the results are not comparable with those of the previous periods, the company said.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹332.67 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹145.41 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of Zydus Wellness were trading at ₹1,498.10 per scrip on BSE, down 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

