Zydus Wellness posted standalone net profit of ₹14 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 against net loss of ₹2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Company’s revenues from operations stood at ₹59 crore for the quarter against ₹47 crore in the same quarter last year. Company’s total expenses reduced from ₹58 crore to ₹56 crore in the quarter under review.

Related Stories In the fight for talent, it’s employee experience for the win: Everest Group report Driven by talent war, Great Resignation, and demand for hybrid working models, enterprise HR experts rank ‘enhanced employee experience’ as a key priority READ NOW

On consolidated basis, company’s net profits fell by 60 per cent to ₹8.47 crore for the quarter against ₹21 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹427 crore against ₹380 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Company attributed the strong performance to continued thrust on marketing initiatives, several key brands, including Glucon-D, Everyuth, Nycil and Nutralite. Zydus Wellness shares on Thursday lost nearly 5 per cent to end at ₹1,642.60 on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit