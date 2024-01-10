Explore the escalating tensions between India and Maldives following derogatory remarks against Indian officials. Dive into the data detailing India’s significant financial aid, trade partnerships, and the potential impact on bilateral relations. Join us for an in-depth analysis of the diplomatic row and its implications for both nations and the region.
