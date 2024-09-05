The data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reveal a story of nutritional inequality deeply entrenched in caste and gender dynamics. As protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish and meat are spread unevenly across the social spectrum, it becomes clear that what ends up on a plate is determined by more than just hunger; it’s shaped by social hierarchies and centuries-old inequalities.

A well-balanced diet is required for providing adequate amounts of protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. But very few women consume chicken, meat, fish, or eggs daily, although about one-third of them consume these types of food weekly.

The divide

For millions of Indian women, protein-rich food remains a distant dream. Among Scheduled Caste (SC) women, only 48.4 per cent report eating eggs, while a mere 37.4 per cent consume fish, and 37.7 per cent eat chicken or meat at least once a week. For Scheduled Tribe (ST) women, the situation is equally dire. Their consumption of protein is limited, with only 46.4 per cent reporting that they eat eggs and 36 per cent having access to fish at least once a week. In the Other Backward Classes (OBC) women, just 32.4 per cent consume fish and 33.7 per cent eating chicken or meat.

These statistics reflect an uncomfortable reality. For many women, especially in marginalised caste groups, food choices are not shaped by religious preferences but by economic limitations and social exclusion.

In contrast, men across these same caste groups have far greater access to protein-rich foods. Among SC men, 60.8 per cent report consuming eggs, compared with just 48.4 per cent of women. Their access to fish and meat is also much higher .

In the “Other” category, women show slightly better access to food, with 45.7 cent consuming eggs and 47.7 per cent eating a combination of fish and meat. However, even here, men dominate the dinner table. Among them, 58.6 per cent consume eggs, 49.7 per cent eat fish, and 59.4 per cent enjoy chicken or meat at least once a week. The most glaring disparities emerge in the “Don’t Know” category, where 73.6 per cent of men report consuming eggs, compared with just 50.5 per cent of women.

Dietary Diversity

This sharp contrast in food consumption between genders and castes becomes even more poignant when the ongoing demands for vegetarian-only festivals are considered. While such calls are framed as cultural or religious decisions, they have profound implications for those who already struggle to access protein-rich foods. For women in marginalised communities, these restrictions can further diminish their already limited dietary diversity, pushing them deeper into nutritional insecurity.