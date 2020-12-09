How PSU share buybacks have filled government coffers in the recent past

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
In addition to hefty dividend payouts every year, public sector undertakings (PSUs) have also been helping the Centre shore up its revenue and bridge its fiscal deficit by pouring in huge sums of money in the form of share buybacks over the last few years.
Between FY16 and FY20, PSUs have ploughed back close to ₹40,500 crore in the form of share buybacks to their promoter, the Government of India (GoI). From close to ₹4,500 crore in FY16, the amount jumped more than four times to ₹19,000 crore in FY17. However, it tumbled to ₹822 crore in FY20.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that the Centre is planning to ask eight PSUs to repurchase shares to help it shore up its finances amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The report also noted that Coal India Ltd (CIL), NTPC, NMDC, MOIL, KIOCL and Engineers India Ltd (EIL) are among the eight companies that might be asked to buy back shares this year.
Subsequently, EIL announced in the exchanges earlier this month that it will buy back nearly 7 crore shares (representing 11.06 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares) to raise about ₹587 crore. The GoI holds a 51.50 per cent stake in the firm.
Similarly, mining major NMDC also, earlier this month, announced that its board has approved a buyback of shares representing 5-5.05 per cent of the total fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves to raise up to ₹1,378 crore. The PSU, the country's largest iron ore miner, is already the highest contributor of buyback revenue to the government.
Between FY16 and FY20, NMDC paid about ₹8,300 crore to the GoI, followed by Hindustan Aeronautics (₹5,206 crore) and CIL (₹3,682 crore).
Besides, PSUs, despite their own operational challenges in the last few years, have also been major contributors of non-tax revenue in the form of dividend payouts.
Between FY15 and FY19, they collectively paid ₹2.04-lakh crore in dividend and other investments. Of this, mega PSUs (Maharatnas and Navratnas) alone contributed over ₹1.66-lakh crore, or 82 per cent of the total.
Per the latest annual reports, these are expected to contribute about ₹28,000 crore in dividend to the government for FY20.
Consequently, PSUs’ dividend as a percentage of the government’s overall non-tax revenue grew from 16 per cent in FY15 to 18 per cent in FY19, after going as high as 27 per cent in FY16.
Mineral majors such as CIL and NTPC, and oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL, IOC and ONGC are among the top contributors of dividend revenue to the government.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The scheme will be sector- as well as market-cap-agnostic and pick companies with stable businesses
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...