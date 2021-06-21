How sugar has eaten into jaggery, khandsari’s market share

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
From 4.8 kg/year in 1960-61 to 19 kg/year in 2020, per capita consumption of sugar in India has grown steadily while per capita consumption of gur (jaggery) and khandsari (unrefined raw white sugar made from thickened sugar cane syrup) has declined from 15.2 kg/year in 1960-61 to 4.1 kg/year.
The data available with the ICAR- Sugarcane Breeding Institute show that the total consumption of sugar in India was 21.13 lakh tonnes in 1960-61 which increased to 254.50 lakh tonnes in 2017-18.
Out of total sugarcane production of 140.604 million tonnes in 1975-76, about 30 per cent was used for production of sugar while 58 per cent was used for gur and khandsari production. In 2017 -18, out of about 376.90 million tonnes of sugarcane, 80 per cent was used for sugar production while just 11 per cent for gur and khandsari.
The increase in production of sugar is largely due to regulations that have given large profits to farmers giving their sugarcane output to sugar mills, through the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and State Advised Price (SAP) mechanisms. According to the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA), the mark up above the cost of production of sugarcane, at an all-India average basis, is as high as 100 per cent over the cost of producing sugarcane. Also, cane has become a political crop in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh helping farmers get FRP and SAP hike every season, say experts. On the other hand, there is no organised sector when it comes to jaggery and khandsari.
Higher consumption due to changing lifestyle and increased urbanisation could also be causing the shift. OECD-FAO’s Agricultural Outlook 2019-2029 predicts increases in global sugar consumption over the next 10 years exclusively from the developing countries. Asia and Africa will be the largest contributors to additional demand, with 68 per cent and 30 per cent of additional demand respectively. In Asia, it is expected that India, followed by Indonesia, China, and Pakistan, will experience the largest increases in sugar consumption.
The decline in consumption of gur and khandsari has a direct impact on their manufacturing units. Khandsari and jaggery are manufactured from cane juice with traditional technology and provide job opportunities for the locals. The village technology used in-house resources available in the village, including inputs and knowledge. Villagers have known the science of producing khandsari from purified cane juice for decades. “ The khandsari sugar sector is shrinking whereas the jaggery sector is expanding” observed the government of India’s status report on khandsari and jaggery. There is a lack of authentic data on the number of khandsari and jaggery units in India while 497 sugar mills crushed cane this season.
The number of sugar mills in India are however multiplying. Mills across the country have produced 305.68 lakh tonnes of sugar between October 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. This is 35.63 lakh tonnes higher than 270.05 lakh tonnes produced at the same time last year. The rise in domestic consumption and export are the two main targets before the sugar industry to trim down inventory, fight liquidity crunch and pay cane arrears.
Even as the sugar industry continues to look to export sugar to other countries, it is also busy allaying fears about sugar consumption in the domestic market.
According to the Indian Sugar Mill Association, the per capita sugar consumption in India is much lower than the world average of 23 kg. The per capita growth of sugar consumption in India between 2000 and 2016 has been amongst the lowest in the world at around 1.25 per cent a year, based on a simple average.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...