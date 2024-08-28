Telangana has achieved the highest annual growth rate of 16.42 per cent in food grain production from 2018-19 to 2023-24, leading the top ten states. In contrast, West Bengal ranks at the bottom with a growth rate of just 0.14 per cent. The median growth rate across these states is 2.45 per cent, highlighting a significant disparity.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture, spanning 2018-19 to 2023-24, offers valuable insights into how states are navigating the complex landscape of food production. The analysis emphasizes technological advancements, regional strategies, and the impact of policies.

Telangana’s success could be seen against the backdrop of government implementing transformative agricultural policies, most notably the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which provides income support to farmers, reducing reliance on moneylenders. Alongside this, the Rythu Bima program offers financial security through insurance. The state has also constructed Rythu Vedikas, serving as hubs for agricultural support and seed distribution. Farm mechanization has increased in Telangana with the widespread distribution of tractors and farm machinery. Fertilizer consumption and paddy procurement have significantly risen, boosting crop yields. The government’s crop loan waivers and other initiatives have driven substantial growth in Telangana’s agricultural sector, making farming more viable and productive.

Thanks to the strong performance of Telangana, the South region leads in food grain growth, boasting an average growth rate of 9.80 per cent. West follows closely with a solid growth rate of 7.11 per cent, significantly influenced by Maharashtra. Central shows a moderate growth rate of 4.53 per cent, largely due to Madhya Pradesh’s performance. However, East and North lag with growth rates of 2.64 per cent and 1.09 per cent, respectively. Despite being traditional agricultural powerhouses, northern states like Punjab and Haryana show the lowest average growth, suggesting possible stagnation or challenges in enhancing productivity.

Rise in Food Grain Production

India has successfully increased food grain production despite a slight reduction in agricultural land in recent years. The total agricultural land decreased from 180,624 thousand hectares in 2018-19 to 180,112 thousand hectares in 2021-22, a reduction of 512 thousand hectares over four years. Despite this, food grain production rose from 2852.09 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 to an impressive 3288.52 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, demonstrating significant improvements in agricultural productivity nationwide.

Different states have shown varied performances. Some have increased food grain production despite reductions in agricultural land. For instance, Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural land decreased from 18,775 thousand hectares to 18,264 thousand hectares between 2018-19 and 2021-22. However, its food grain production surged from 546.43 lakh tonnes to 592.91 lakh tonnes by 2023-24. Similarly, Punjab saw a slight decline in agricultural land from 4,233 thousand hectares to 4,225 thousand hectares over the same period, yet its food grain production increased from 315.32 lakh tonnes to 325.86 lakh tonnes. These successes are likely driven by enhanced productivity, modern farming practices, and increased use of agricultural inputs.

In contrast, states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat experienced both increases in agricultural land and food grain production. Madhya Pradesh’s agricultural land grew slightly from 17,121 thousand hectares to 17,432 thousand hectares, while its food grain production jumped from 322.09 lakh tonnes to 398.43 lakh tonnes. Gujarat also maintained stable agricultural land and saw a significant rise in food grain production, reflecting successful agricultural expansion and productivity improvements.

Per Hectare Productivity Gains

Per hectare productivity is a critical metric for assessing the efficiency of land use. In Punjab, productivity increased from approximately 7.45 tonnes per hectare in 2018-19 to about 7.71 tonnes per hectare by 2023-24. Madhya Pradesh saw a significant rise from 1.88 tonnes per hectare to approximately 2.29 tonnes per hectare over the same period.

Climate and geography play crucial roles in agricultural productivity. States like Punjab and Haryana, with stable climates and robust irrigation infrastructure, consistently show high productivity. Conversely, states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are prone to droughts and have less reliable water sources, display more variability in both land use and production.