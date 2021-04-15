What is the extent of Covid-19 vaccine shortage?

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The vaccination drive against coronavirus is in full swing in India for adults aged 45 and above, healthcare workers and frontline workers.
But India lags other countries with large Covid-19 case-loads in vaccination coverage and there is a need to accelerate the pace of vaccination substantially. There are also reports of shortage of vaccine availability in many centres.
We decided to do the math for the demand and supply of Covid-19 vaccines in India. Our finding is that if we want to vaccinate all the population above 45 years by end of July, we will have to administer 13.18 crore doses every month up to July end. But given the current capacities, there is likely to be a shortfall of around 5 crore doses by June, unless capacities are expanded and new vaccines made available.
Around 10.02 crore beneficiaries have been administered the first dose and 1.43 crore have been given the second, as on April 15, 7:00 am, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total doses given amount to 11.45 crore.
However, in order to fully vaccinate the remaining population aged 45 and above, frontline workers and healthcare workers, an estimated 45.9 crore doses of vaccine will be required. To meet this target by July 31, 42.5 lakh doses will be needed on a daily basis and an estimated 13.2 crore doses will be required a month.
But the current capacities of Serum Institute and Baharat Biotech fall well short of 13.2 crore a month. SII manufactured approximately seven crore doses in March, and Bharat Biotech, 1.2 crore doses., Observer Research Foundation data showed.
At this production capacity and utilising the remaining stock of 10 crore doses available from 31.6 crore already manufactured, the vaccine supply would still fall short by June, if the target of 13 crore doses a month is to be met.
From December 2020 till end March 2021, Serum Institute of India (SII) has produced an estimated 27 crore doses of the Covid vaccine and Bharat Biotech, 4.6 crore doses (January 2021- March 2021), approximately, according to data from Observer Research Foundation.
Of this, approximately 6.5 crore shots were exported to 84 countries. And per Health Ministry data, over 13 crore doses have been given to the States and Union Territories, about two crore doses are in the supply pipeline, as on April 13. This means that the Centre may have held stock of roughly 10 crore by the end of March 2021.
This is unlikely to last, especially if vaccination is scaled up. However, if manufacturing facilities of SII, Bharat Biotech are expanded, foreign-made vaccines and Russia’s Sputnik V are available before the end of this quarter, then the gap of nearly five crore doses will become fairly easier to bridge.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...