The growth in cardholders and authorised hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme has declined 10.2 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. Claims settlements are also reducing. This raises questions about the effectiveness of expanding the scheme to cover those over 70 years
