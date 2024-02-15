A five-judge constitutional Bench, led by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, struck down the electoral bonds scheme on Thursday, stating that it violates the constitutional Freedom of Speech and Expression and the Right to Information. The scheme, introduced in 2018, aims “to ensure clean tax-paid money is coming into the system of political funding through proper banking channels.” However, the names of the donors remain anonymous. Here’s a closer look at the scheme and the parties that were funded through electoral bonds

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit