The number of Covid-19 cases has begun rising again led by JN.1, which is a sub variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus. With Russia, Singapore and Italy leading the global count, the number of Covid cases in India, at 2,669, is relatively lesser. The number of deaths in India is also fewer at 6, that too involving people with comorbidities. Kerala tops in active cases followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

