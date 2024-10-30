Nabard’s All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey 2021-22 finds that rural indebtedness is rising and most of the loans were taken by farmers with small landholdings. But farmers are turning more towards institutional loans now, with share of loans from money lenders going down. The survey covered 1 lakh households and 4.39 lakh respondents
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.