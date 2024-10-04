The latest Annual Survey of Industries released by MoSPI shows that Uttar Pradesh is doing quite well in industrialising its economy, growing higher than the national average across all parameters in FY23. More industrialised states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were slow in attracting capital investments and adding factories in that year
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.