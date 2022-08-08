hamburger

India at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Parvathi Benu |Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Aug 08, 2022

At the 21st Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, India finished fourth overall with a total of 61 medals. During the last games, India finished third, bagging 66 medals. Here’s a glimpse of everything that happened from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham

Published on August 08, 2022
