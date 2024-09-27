We took stock of the performance of Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019. The GSDP is growing at a steady rate and the focus on capex in the last two years has also helped the economy. Though people in the State are poorer than rest of India, it has done well on social parameters with improvement in health, education and social conditions
