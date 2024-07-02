Awareness and cultural affinity to natural products are driving adoption of Ayush system of medicine, a recent NSSO survey shows. States deep south such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern most States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among top adopters. Goa and Arunachal Pradesh also rank high, thanks to infra push by government.
