Start-up funding: China had a clear edge over India in 2020

Annapurani V | Updated on January 08, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

India and China are two emerging economies that investors are keen to place their bets on. But in 2020, the start-up ecosystem in China fared better than India be it in terms of the number of companies funded or the funding amount. While electric cars and drug manufacturing companies were most in demand in China, internet-first and tech business models gained traction in India.

 

 

